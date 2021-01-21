Georgia congresswoman files Articles of Impeachment against Biden

Newly-elected Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she made good on her promise to file Articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden on his second day of office.

Greene, who openly supported former President Donald Trump and in the past has publically embraced the controversial Qanon online conspiracy theories, said she will file the Articles of Impeachment against Biden on January 21, the day after he was sworn in as President of the United States.

The Republican congresswoman cited the president's "corrupt actions involving his quid pro quo in Ukraine and his abuse of power by allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to siphon off cash from America's greatest enemies Russia and China." There have been no investigations that support those claims.

In a statement released to FOX 5 Atlanta, the representative of Georgia's 14th Congressional District wrote:

"President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama's Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies.

"President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do this bidding. President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached."

While there are investigations reportedly underway by the Justice Department and the state of Delaware for Hunter Biden’s financial dealings, including some of his alleged Chinese business dealings, no investigations have concluded that President Biden had any involvement in any of his son’s affairs.

In December, Hunter Biden acknowledged the probe but maintained he handled his affairs "legally."

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said at the time.

Potential conflicts of interest between members of the Biden family because of their business interests and Joe Biden's new position as president have not yet been addressed by the administration.

President Biden repeatedly pledged on the campaign trail to erect "an absolute wall" between the presidency and his family’s financial interests.

This is the second time Rep. Greene has used her position in Congress to object to a Biden presidency. On Jan. 6, just hours after rioters stormed the House chamber, Greene rose to object to Georgia’s Electoral votes.

It was not immediately clear if any other members of Congress have signed onto Greene’s impeachment attempt.

Greene has a history of bolstering QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting enemies in the "deep state" and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. She later distanced herself from that particular conspiracy theory.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report

