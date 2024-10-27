George Floyd's advocates against gun violence among youth in Minneapolis

The Brief George Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, visited Minneapolis for the non-profit Don’t Shoot Guns, Shoot Hoops' Gala, advocating reducing gun violence, especially among young people. Jones emphasized using basketball as a positive outlet to keep young people away from violence, promoting unity and alternative activities. Tommy McBrayer, a gun violence survivor and founder of the non-profit, uses basketball to inspire change and offer youth a constructive path forward.



In Minneapolis, more than 300 people have been shot so far this year, according to the city's crime dashboard. Many of those shootings have involved young people. Saturday night, a notable name came to town, pushing for ways to reduce gun violence.

George Floyd didn’t die by gun violence, but his uncle, Selwyn Jones, is in town for the Don’t Shoot Guns, Shoot Hoops Gala. He’s advocating putting an end to it here in Minneapolis. Floyd’s uncle wants young people to know there’s a different way.

"My nephew brought unity to the world. I want to bring unity to every community that I can," Jones said.

Jones is bringing awareness to gun violence Involving young people.

"Now, it’s easier to take a life or to harm someone than to have those negotiation skills that we need," said Jones.

Non-profit Don’t Shoot Guns, Shoot Hoops was founded by Tommy McBrayer.

"My first time getting shot was at 20 years old. It woke me up," said McBrayer.

McBrayer, a survivor of gun violence, wants to bring inspiration to Minneapolis, offering an alternative activity to keep kids out of trouble.

"Trying to use basketball, the love for the game, and being a survivor of gun violence, trying to use my two passions to bring awareness," said McBrayer.

Jones believes basketball is a way to keep people on the court and off the streets.

"Shoot hoops, and not guns. That’s another way, and another outlet for young men, people of color to take their time to focus on something that’s positive," said Jones.

Jones has traveled across the country advocating against gun violence. He hopes the words he spoke at the Gala can help make a difference here in Minneapolis.