George Floyd Day of Remembrance events held in Minneapolis

The Brief George Floyd's family is joining the Minneapolis community for a day of remembrance to mark six years since he was killed. A remembrance brunch will be held in downtown Minneapolis before a yellow flower ceremony at George Floyd Square. Organizers say this gathering will likely be the last one held at George Floyd Square in its current form before the city begins reconstruction in the area next month.



Ceremonies for the George Floyd Day of Remembrance were held in Minneapolis to mark six years since he was killed by Minneapolis police.

George Floyd Day of Remembrance

Local perspective:

A remembrance brunch will be held in downtown Minneapolis before a yellow flower ceremony at George Floyd Square.

Organizers say this gathering will likely be the last one held at George Floyd Square in its current form before the city begins reconstruction in the area next month.

The family of Emmet Till will also be in attendance to show their support.

There will also be $50,000 in scholarships awarded.

Killing of George Floyd

The backstory:

The killing of George Floyd sparked a movement for police accountability in the summer of 2020 after he died in custody of Minneapolis police after an officer held a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes.

READ MORE: Who was George Floyd?

Floyd was 46 years old when he died while in police custody outside of Cup Foods at E 38th St and Chicago Ave in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. The police were called to Cup Foods because Floyd had allegedly used a counterfeit $20 at the store.

A teenager captured his arrest on video, which showed then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd’s neck. In the video, Floyd calls for his mother and repeatedly states he can’t breathe before appearing to lose consciousness.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Floyd’s death as a homicide, citing the cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression. Other significant conditions listed included heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

The intersection of 38th and Chicago became known as George Floyd Square, where community members can honor his memory through art and gatherings.