Gas prices in Minnesota dip due to shrinking demand

The coronavirus response in Minnesota has left roads and highways emptier than usual, which is why experts say those who are out there driving are seeing unusually low gas prices, too.

FOX 9’s Kelly O’Connell posted a photograph Saturday of regular gasoline selling for $1.99 per gallon. Some of her followers replied saying they bought Cotsco gasoline for as low as $1.49 a gallon, too.

Others reported prices in the area of $1.79 at Speedways and Holidays in Eagan, Minn.

According to the Associated Press, the average price of regular-grade gasoline in the United States dropped 15 centers per gallon in the first three weeks of March.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey said that prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order last week that went into effect Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.