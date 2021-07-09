Futuristic giant 3D cat appears over Tokyo billboard

A person in Japan captured the surreal moment on video when a three-dimensional cat appeared on a large billboard in Tokyo.

The realistic cat comes to life on the advertising board just outside of the busy Shinjuku train station, looking at commuters below

The display was not due to officially launch until July 12 but had gotten the attention of passersby during testing.

For anyone unable to see the cat in person, Cross Space, the company behind the futuristic visual streamed it live to their YouTube channel on July 2.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

