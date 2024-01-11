Expand / Collapse search
Fruit Stripe gum discontinued after more than 50 years

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 10:12AM
Business
FOX TV Digital Team
File: Fruit Stripe gum pieces (BWFolsom / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The iconic Fruit Stripe gum will be discontinued after being sold for more than 50 years.

Ferrara Foods, which manufactures the product, made the announcement this week.

A company spokesperson told FOX Business that consumers can possibly still find the gum at select retailers.

According to CNN, the gum has been sold since the 1960s, and came in five flavors: Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange and Peach. Each pack featured a temporary tattoo of its mascot, Yipes the Zebra.

In a statement obtained by FOX Business, the company said in part "The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns."

FOX Business contributed to this report.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 
 