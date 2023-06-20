Frito-Lay recalls salsa dip over undeclared milk allergen

article

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of its select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips over the concern it may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The company cautions those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

So far, no cases of allergic reactions have been reported leading to the recall.

Information on the recall of Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar. Expand

Company leaders said while the front of the affected jar is correctly labeled as ‘Tostitos Avocado Salsa," the back of the jar is mislabeled with another product's nutrition information and declarations.

RELATED: Johnsonville issues recall for over 42,000 lbs of 'Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage' links

The allergen milk is not listed on the label.

Consumers would've bought the mislabeled jars as early as April 5 at various retail and online stores nationwide.

Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

This story was reported from Los Angeles.