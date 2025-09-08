Minnesota fitness influencer's dog breeding company will dissolve after complaints

The Brief The Minnesota Attorney General's Office has reached an agreement with Bold North Frenchies after complaints mounted against them about selling sick and dying dogs. The company has agreed to dissolve and says they've stopped breeding. The Holmans have denied the complaints against them.



The Minnesota Attorney General's Office has reached an agreement with a fitness influencer's dog breeding business, Bold North Frenchies, after complaints mounted against them.

This comes after 22 buyers, partners and neighbors came to FOX 9 with complaints about the breeding practices of Ali and Mark Holman, including at least one dog that died soon after it was purchased from the Holmans. Customers and others have shared disturbing videos and photos of sick and dying French bulldogs.

The Holmans have denied the complaints against them.

AG's office, Holmans reach agreement

Video a neighbor took of Ali Holman in her yard with her dogs. Lawsuits have been filed against Holman, alleging abuse and neglect. (Supplied / Supplied)

Local perspective:

The AG's office reached an agreement that Bold North Frenchies would dissolve. The filing by the AG's office says the Holmans, of Dayton, Minnesota, have said they have stopped breeding and bankruptcy is imminent.

The AG's office says it attempted to investigate allegations against Bold North Frenchies, but the company had kept little to no paperwork regarding their breeding of dogs, veterinary care of those dogs or sale of the dogs.

Bold North Frenchies continues to deny all allegations. But according to the court filing, the Attorney General's Office determined there were violations of state law regarding false statements in advertising, deceptive trade practices, preventing of consumer fraud, and sales of dogs and cats.

The settlement has stayed a $25,000 penalty after the Holmans failed to provide required documents, did not provide consumer statements, posting required notices, etc.

The filing states Bold North is not allowed to reform under some other organization structure, or else they will have to pay a civil penalty.

The settlement also does not preclude those who bought dogs from Bold North from going forward with civil lawsuits.

Here's the full settlement filing: