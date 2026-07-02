Fourth of July travel: Thursday expected to be busiest day on roads, at airport

The Brief The number of people traveling for the Fourth of July is expected to reach a record high in 2026. Thursday will be the busiest day on both the roads and at the airport. More than 61 million Americans will travel by car and nearly 18.7 are expected to fly over the holiday weekend.



The number of people traveling for the Fourth of July is expected to reach a record high this year, with many people hitting the road or heading to the airport on Thursday to start their long holiday weekend.

Thursday will be the busiest day on the roads for Fourth of July traffic

According to AAA, more than 61 million Americans will travel by car this holiday weekend. Thursday is expected to be the busiest time on the roads as many Minnesotans head up north to cabin country for a long weekend.

Many drivers will be heading out of the Twin Cities via Interstate 94 and Interstate 35. But according to AAA, one of the most congested spots in the area will be the drive between Minneapolis and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

AAA expects peak congestion to be westbound I-94 around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. What’s normally a 90-minute drip is expected to take nearly two hours.

Airports expecting 18.7M travelers over Fourth of July weekend

It’s not just the road: airports across the nation are expecting a busy few days.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen nearly 18.7 million travelers at checkpoints between Tuesday, June 30 and Monday, July 6. Thursday, July 2 will be the busiest travel day, with more than 3 million passengers expected to pass through airports.

Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport early and check with their airline before their flight. At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, travelers can reserve their spot in the security line online ahead of time to avoid long waits.