Former Wright County deputy accused of sexually assaulting foreign exchange student

The Brief A former Wright County Sheriff's Office deputy is charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wright County. Matthew Johnathan Weaver is accused of sexual contact with a 15-year-old foreign exchange student between November 2025 and January 2026. Police say the man was in a position of authority over the teenager, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.



A 44-year-old Otsego man who was a deputy in the Wright County Sheriff's Office is facing serious charges after police say he sexually abused a teenage foreign exchange student living in his home.

Charges against Matthew Johnathan Weaver

What we know:

According to a complaint filed in Wright County District Court, Matthew Johnathon Weaver, 44, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Police say the alleged abuse happened between November 2025 and Jan, 13, 2026, while the 15-year-old boy was living with Weaver as a foreign exchange student.

The complaint states the teenager told a school counselor on Jan. 13, 2026, that Weaver had been touching his "parts" for about a month and a half, including his legs and buttocks. The teenager said the first incident happened Jan. 6, 2026, and the last was the night before he reported it. Investigators say the boy described multiple incidents where Weaver touched him inappropriately, made sexual comments and watched pornography involving young adult males in his presence.

The complaint also says Weaver allegedly kissed the boy on the neck and cheek in a way that felt passionate and made sexual jokes and comments. The complaint states, "Defendant told Complainant it was nothing sexual."

The complaint states the teenager said he did not like these actions but did not say no because he did not want Weaver to get mad. The teenager kept a journal about the alleged abuse, which investigators reviewed and found consistent with his statements. Police also reviewed messages between Weaver and the teenager, in which Weaver referred to him as "baby," "my love," and "mi amor."

The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 9 that Weaver was an employee there. He was a communications officer from April 4-Nov. 26, 2022. He then worked as a deputy sheriff from Nov. 7, 2022, through Jan. 23, 2026.

The other side:

During an interview with a special agent and his attorney present, Weaver denied any sexual touching or propositions and said he did not view pornography in the teenager's presence. Weaver said the affectionate behavior was part of Spanish culture and that he called all his children "baby" or "my love."

He said he would reciprocate the teenager's statements about loving him, and that he used those terms because the teenager had lost family members.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when Weaver will appear in court or if bail will be set.

There is no information about additional victims or further investigation beyond what is described in the complaint.