Taste of MN 2026 music lineup announced for July 4th weekend

The Brief Taste of Minnesota returns to downtown Minneapolis with an all-Minnesota main stage lineup this year. The festival, which is free to attend for everyone, will also feature local food and experiences such as live wrestling. More details on vendors and partners will be announced in the coming weeks.



A beloved summer festival is back and putting Minnesota’s homegrown talent center stage this year.

Taste of MN 2026 lineup

What we know:

Festival organizers say the 2026 Taste of Minnesota will feature a main stage lineup made up entirely of Minnesota artists, a move designed to "showcase the heart and depth of the state’s music scene."

Friday, July 3, from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. will feature Polica, Dillinger Four and Bad Bad Hats – a night promoted as "indie hooks with punk grit."

The following day, from 12 p.m.-10 p.m., will feature Brother Ali, Ant, Dessa, Nur-D and Gully Boys.

Dig deeper:

Organizers describe the lineup as "rooted in hometown pride, discovery, and a festival experience deeply connected to Minneapolis."

The festival is free to attend and also set to feature more than 100 food and drink vendors along Nicollet Mall and Washington Avenue.

The festivities will then wrap up Saturday night with "Red, White, and Boom!" fireworks at 10 p.m.

The backstory:

Event organizers say the event is back "bigger and better" after it returned from a seven-year hiatus in 2023, with Third Eye Blind and Outkast as headliners.

During the 2023 legislative session, a "Taste of Minnesota" bill was introduced by Rep. Jerry Newton (DFL-Coon Rapids), and Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlain), to provide $1.8 million in Fiscal Year 2024 from Minnesota’s general fund for a grant to the Downtown Minneapolis Council for infrastructure and costs of the event.

What's next:

Organizers say they will announce more details about participating vendors, culinary experiences and community partners in the coming weeks.