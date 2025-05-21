Former Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein’s unmatched legacy remembered

The Brief The City of Plymouth announced the former Public Safety Director and Police Chief has passed away. Plymouth lowered flags to half-mast in honor of Mike Goldstein.



The law enforcement community across Minnesota is mourning the tragic passing of one of their own, Mike Goldstein.

A leader of leaders

The backstory:

Mike Goldstein was raised in Plymouth. He devoted his career to the community. In 2021, Goldstein retired from the Plymouth Police Department after serving for three decades.

What we know:

The City of Plymouth lowered flags to half-mast Wednesday in honor of Goldstein along with the announcement of his passing. The city said the former Public Safety Director/Police Chief Goldstein passed away following a medical incident Tuesday.

What they're saying:

The Plymouth Police Department sent FOX 9 the following statement:

"We are heartbroken with the news of Mike’s passing," said current Public Safety Director/Police Chief Erik Fadden, who served with Goldstein for 16 years. "Mike leaves behind a lasting and unmatched legacy. He inspired everyone who met him – a true servant leader whose contributions to public safety will be felt for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Goldstein family. He was one in a million."

Those who knew Goldstein said he lived a life synonymous with service.

"When you just say his name, people light up. Like, oh, Mike Goldstein, everybody knows Mike and everybody loves Mike," said Brian Podany, Blaine Police Chief. "Co-found Provicta, which was a company he then started that was all focused on still trying to take care of us even though he wasn’t in the profession anymore. He certainly left our profession, and our state, and our world a better place."

"He was kind and compassionate. A very humble leader. He called himself a servant leader," said Jeff Potts, executive director of Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association (MCPA). "I think just about every department in the state now pays a lot more attention to officer wellness and making sure they take care of the police officers mental health and their physical health. We can attribute that movement to Mike Goldstein. In the spirit of Mike Goldstein, keep trying to help the people who work for you."