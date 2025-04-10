Former MN teacher gets 6 years in prison for child sex abuse material distribution

The Brief A man from Mankato who previously worked as a teacher was sentenced after being found guilty of sharing child pornography. Federal authorities say he will serve six years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The man was found guilty after sharing the images with an undercover agent.



Federal prosecutors announced the conviction and sentencing of a Mankato man who used to work as a teacher after he shared images and videos of children being sexually abused.

Daniel Janke will serve six years in prison after being found guilty of distributing child sexual abuse material, followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Minnesota.

READ MORE: Minnesota teacher federally indicted on child pornography charges

Former teacher shared child sex abuse content

Big picture view:

Court documents say Janke received and shared images and videos which showed "graphic sexual exploitation of children."

An undercover agent then spoke to Janke through a chatroom on Kik, where Janke reportedly used the pseudonym "Jack Frost," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

That agent then received multiple images and a video that showed children being sexually abused. Investigators later determined that Janke "collected and distributed sexually explicit images of pre-pubescent minor victims" after examining his devices, according to authorities.

Janke pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material on Oct. 29, 2024 and was sentenced on Wednesday. He is also ordered to pay $18,000 in special assessments that benefit minors impacted by such offenses.

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick released a written statement that said, "It’s hard to imagine someone working with children and then making the choice to exploit them on the internet. Teachers, coaches, daycare workers — it doesn’t matter who you are — my office will continue to prosecute predators in positions of trust to the fullest extent of the law."

Special FBI Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston released a statement saying, "This case is a stark reminder that child predators continue to operate in digital spaces, using technology to exploit children and share that abuse with others. The FBI is committed to protecting our most vulnerable and will continue to work with our partners to bring predators to justice."