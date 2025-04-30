Former Minneapolis hotel worker charged with spying on woman in bathroom

The Brief A former Hewing Hotel employee has been charged with interfering with privacy. He's accused of trying to record a woman in a bathroom stall using his cellphone. He was charged by summons and is set to appear in court in July.



A former Minneapolis North Loop hotel worker is now facing charges after he allegedly tried to record a woman in the bathroom. The victim recounted the violation of privacy on a TikTok that has since gone viral.

Hotel worker charged

What we know:

Emmanuel Chaske, 22, was charged Tuesday with interfering with privacy. The charge stems from an incident on April 12 at the Hewing Hotel on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis.

The backstory:

Speaking with police, an upset victim told officers that she was in a bathroom stall when she saw a hand with a cellphone under her stall. She says it was obvious the person was recording her.

She screamed and her friends, who were nearby, ran to get help. A manager came to the bathroom and knocked on the stall, demanding the man come out. The man initially refused but ultimately relented. Police say the manager immediately recognized the man as her employee, Chaske.

Viral plea from victim

What they're saying:

Chaske denied recording the woman, with police saying he eventually admitted that he got caught before he could start.

On TikTok, the victim recounted the experience, hoping to warn others about what happened, in a video that has garnered more than 330,000 views.

"How many other women has he done this to?" she questioned. "Ladies, this is a reminder to always bring a friend."

What's next:

Chaske was charged via summons and is set to make his first appearance on the charge in July. Jail records show he was arrested on April 15 and released after his 36-hour hold expired.