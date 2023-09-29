Ford to provide negotiation update after UAW strike targets automaker's Chicago Assembly Plant

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley will provide an update on negotiations with the UAW on Friday afternoon.

Watch live above at 1 p.m.

This update comes after the union called on another one of its plants, Chicago Assembly, to join the strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain also called on the General Motors Lansing Delta Assembly to join the picket line.

"Sadly, despite our willingness to bargain, Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress at the table," Fain said.

Before Friday's additions, only one Ford plant, Michigan Assembly in Wayne, was participating in the strike. Last week, Fain called on all GM and Stellantis parts distribution facilities to join the strike but did not add more Ford plants to the strike because there had been sufficient progress in negotiations.

After avoiding more plants being added last week, Ford said it had "significant gaps to close on the key economic issues."

As of last week, Ford had come to an agreement with the union on job security and reinstated cost of living adjustments (COLA) that were suspended in 2009.

The union initially was asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, the tier system removed, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. However, the union said it is now willing to accept a pay raise percentage in the mid-30s.

On Friday, Fain did not provide details about the automakers' most recent offers to the union, only saying that negotiations are ongoing.

"To be clear, negotiations haven't broken down, we're still talking with all three companies, and I'm still very hopeful that we can reach a deal that reflects the incredible sacrifices and contributions our members have made over the last decade," Fain said.

