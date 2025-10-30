Food banks, meal kitchens brace for impact as food benefits set to stop

The Brief Unless the government shutdown ends, more than 400,000 Minnesotans will lose their food benefits on Nov. 1. This is the first time ever that food benefits, also known as SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, will lapse. A federal judge indicated that she would rule Thursday on whether to force the Trump administration to use reserve money to fund the benefits.



Unless the government shutdown ends, more than 400,000 Minnesotans will lose their food benefits on Saturday, a threat that has driven more people to food banks and meal kitchens throughout the metro.

Twin Cities food banks, meal kitchens see uptick in demand

What they're saying:

"We really are worried about what this will mean for so many folks in Minnesota," said Sophia Larenz-Coy, executive director of The Food Group in New Hope. "SNAP benefits for November are worth $70 million dollars in Minnesota. I do not anticipate that in one month we will all collectively be able to raise $70 million worth of food support."

Catholic Charities Twin Cities, which now serves more than 1,000 meals each day, about a few hundred or so more than usual, has also seen a surge in demand at its downtown St. Paul kitchen.

"We’ve actually seen the increase in demand start," said Keith Kozerski, the organization’s chief program officer. "If need keeps going up the way it is, we may have to start capping the number of people that we can serve in a day for the first time a long time."

Federal judge to rule on SNAP benefits lawsuit

What we know:

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Thursday expressed skepticism over the Trump administration’s explanation for not using reserve funds to continue to pay for food benefits when funding lapses.

Twenty-five states, including Minnesota, sued the administration over the reserve funds. The judge indicated that she would rule later Thursday on whether to force the administration to use its reserve funds.