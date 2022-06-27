Florida Georgia Line added to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand show lineup
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has announced popular country band Florida Georgia Line as the final show to be added to the 2022 Grandstand Concert Series.
The band will play with special guest Baily Zimmerman at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tickets start at $75 and go on sale on Thursday.
Here's the Grandstand lineup that's been announced thus far:
- Aug. 25: Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin
- Aug. 26: Counting Crows with The Wallflowers
- Aug. 27: Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with Bad Bad Hats
- Aug. 28: Pitbull with Iggy Azalea
- Aug. 29: The Beach Boys and The Temptations with Tower of Power
- Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan
- Aug. 31 The Florida Georgia Line with Baily Zimmerman
- Sept. 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with Levon
- Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band
- Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7
- Sept. 5: Disney Princess - The Concert