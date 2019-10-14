Florida family wins Halloween with mind-blowing Stranger Things tribute

article

A Florida dad and his two sons crafted an impressive replica of Castle Byers from Stranger Things for spooky season

Keith Campbell, from Fruitland Park, Florida, built Castle Byers (complete with Demogorgon) with sons Alex and Ethan for Halloween in 2018.

They built it again this year but with some updates, including the Mind Flayer – the horrifying monster from the most recent season.

According to Campbell, they built the tribute in their backyard. They used styrofoam to build both the Mind Flayer and the Demogorgon.

Footage of the creation was posted to Reddit on October 13.

Advertisement

Storyful contributed to this report.