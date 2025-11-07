Flight cuts hit MSP Airport as government shutdown continues

The Brief The Federal Aviation Administration's mandated flight cuts are beginning to hit airports nationwide. The canceled flights are being phased in, with 4% of flights being cut on Friday before it will reach 10% next week. Airlines will decide which flights to cancel in an effort to minimize the impacts on passengers.



Flight cancellations are hitting Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) orders commercial airlines to begin cutting their flight schedules.

Flight delays and cancellations

Big picture view:

The FAA says the drastic step is necessary to ensure safe travel given the shortage of air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay since the government shutdown started Oct. 1.

These mandatory flight reductions are hitting the country's 40 busiest airports, which includes MSP. The Twin Cities metro airport handles about 840 commercial flights a day, so by the time the 10% reduction is in place, MSP will be dealing with about 84 canceled flights every day.

However, reductions at other airports could cause a ripple effect that could bring additional delays and cancellations.

The number of canceled flights is being phased in, with only 4% of domestic flights set to be cut on Friday, Nov. 7. International travel is not expected to be impacted at this time. On Tuesday, the number of canceled flights will jump to 6%, increasing each day until the full 10% drop in air traffic control by Friday, Nov. 14.

Airlines will decide which flights to cancel while trying to minimize the impact on passengers.

How airlines and passengers are responding

What they're saying:

MSP is a hub for Delta, and the airline says it will work to give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights. The company adds that it offers flexible options to change, cancel, or refund flights.

However, the uncertainty is already giving some travelers anxiety.

"Well, we had it booked for over a year but with the circumstances going on I was nervous," said Stevie Rice, who was flying to Miami from MSP on Friday morning. "But fortunately, our plane is one time, it wasn't canceled, so we are on track."

So far, hundreds of flights have been called off nationwide, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Meanwhile, air travelers with weekend plans can only sit and wait to learn if their flights will take off as scheduled. And airlines are planning to cancel flights into the weekend, telling passengers to check apps to learn their flight status.