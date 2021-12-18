Flags at half-staff for Upsala Fire Capt. Brian Lange

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at state buildings on Saturday to honor Upsala Fire Captain Brian Lange.

Capt. Lange passed away last Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls of a medical illness obtained from line of duty service. Lange worked at the Upsala Fire Department for 22 years and served as captain for 6 years.

"Captain Lange was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues," reads the proclamation issued by Gov. Walz. "The State of Minnesota recognizes Captain Lange for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and entire community."

Captain Brian Lange, 1966-2021

Obituary via the Minnesota State Fire Department Association:

Brian David Lange was born on September 26, 1966 to Ralph & Audrey (Stenholm) Lange at North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale, MN. He attended school in Upsala where he graduated Valedictorian of the class of 1985. After high school, Brian attended St. Cloud State University majoring in Computer Programming. During that same time, he started a job at Stearns Bank Upsala. In the 14 years at this job he was a teller, loan officer and eventually the bank manager. On May 30, 1998, Brian was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Beth) Heim.

In September 2001 Brian started his job at Woodcraft Industries making cabinet doors. He enjoyed making things with his hands. Together Brian and Beth help raise his niece, Brianna Lange. In January 2004 the union was blessed with a daughter, Jessica. Brian served his community for over 10 years on the city council. He also was a past member of the Upsala First Response, where he played a role in obtaining the rig still currently used today.

Brian was also an active member of the Upsala Fire Department for the past 22 years, serving the last 6 years as a Captain.

Brian was member of St. Mary's Church in Upsala, over the years he gave of his time on the parish council, as a lector, Eucharistic Minister and choir member.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 23 years, Beth; daughter, Jessica (at home); niece/daughter, Brianna (Cooper Scott) of Willmar; brother, Greg; granddaughter, Arya of Willmar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Audrey; infant brothers, Ricky & Gerald; infant sister, Jessica; several aunts & uncles.

The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for their loving care of Brian during his hospitalization up to the day that he left us too soon.

Funeral information

Saturday, December 18, 2021

10:30 am

St Mary Catholic Church 308 S Main St Upsala

Uniform Class A or B Requested, Mourning Bands

All Minnesota Firefighters are invited to support Captain Lange’s family and the celebration of his life. There will be a Sea of Uniforms at the St Mary’s Church and at the Cemetery.