First Minnesota cannabis shops open after supply challenges

The Brief Recreational cannabis is now available for the first time at non-tribal Minnesota shops. RISE and Green Goods are the first shops offering recreational cannabis in the metro. Legacy Cannabis is opening a shop in Duluth at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.



After supply challenges, cannabis shops off tribal land are finally starting to open this week.

Legacy Cannabis in Duluth is scheduled to begin cannabis sales on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. while locations in the metro are also opening on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cannabis shops open

What we know:

Legacy Cannabis will become the first shop off tribal land to sell cannabis products legally on Tuesday. The shop on West Superior Street will sell cannabis flower grown by the White Earth Nation.

Green Goods started offering recreational products at all eight of its shops on Tuesday, including five shops in the metro.

In the metro, RISE Cannabis is slated to open five recreational dispensaries, including three in the metro, one in Willmar and another in Mankato. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for 8 a.m. at all five locations.

Supply challenges

The backstory:

While many shops began receiving their licenses two months ago, supply issues left shops with no product on the shelves. The issue is that Minnesota shops can only sell cannabis grown in Minnesota and cultivator licenses were issued at the same time as retail licenses.

A compact cleared the way for cannabis shops to obtain products from the tribes and recently the state issued licenses to two medical cannabis dispensaries – including Green Goods and RISE – allowing them to sell recreational products.