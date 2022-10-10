Fire rips through Maplelag Resort north of Detroit Lakes

article

Fire crews battled for hours to knock down flames during a massive fire at a lakeside resort in northern Minnesota on Monday.

Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. for the fire at the Maplelag Resort on Little Sugar Bush lake, near Callaway, Minnesota. Photos shared by KVRR News, via Christian Smith with the White Earth Fire Department, show massive flames shooting out windows and the roof of the resort.

A cleanup photo shows only rubble left behind from the large fire.

KVRR reports that smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. An employee told KVRR the fire may have started in the mechanical room.