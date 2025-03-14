Expand / Collapse search
Fire near Mall of America contained at construction site

Published  March 14, 2025 9:32am CDT
Fire
Fire breaks out at building near Mall of America

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial building under construction after it caught fire. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the full report.

The Brief

    • A fire broke out at a building under construction near 26th Avenue and Lindau Lane South in Bloomington on Friday morning.
    • Officials with the Bloomington Fire Department said roofing material caught on fire and was extinguished.
    • No injuries were reported.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a building under construction near the Mall of America on Friday morning. 

Fire at building near Mall of America 

What we know:

Bloomington Fire Department officials say the fire broke out around 6 a.m. Friday at a building under construction near the intersection of 26th Avenue and Lindau Lane, just east of the Mall of America.

An MnDOT traffic camera captured flames and smoke coming from the building.

Smoke and flames from an MnDOT traffic camera.  (Supplied)

Bloomington Fire Chief Ulie Seal said their biggest concern was making sure the structure was not involved in the fire. They then determined the roof was on fire and the flames were in danger of spreading because of the strong wind. 

Firefighters from Edina and Richfield responded for mutual aid and helped extinguish the flames, officials said.  

The area was closed to traffic as firefighters monitored the site to make sure flames did not rekindle. 

No injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the suspected cause of the fire. 

The Source: Bloomington Fire Department officials at the scene of the fire. 

