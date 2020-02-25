Expand / Collapse search

Fire in downtown Alexandria, Minnesota destroys 4 buildings, displaces 20 residents

Four buildings are being demolished to contain a fire that broke out in downtown Alexandria, Minnesota early Tuesday morning. ( Justin Nieland )

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire burning in downtown Alexandria, Minnesota has destroyed four buildings and displaced more than a dozen residents who lived in the apartments above. 

The fire started early Tuesday morning on the west side of the 500 block of Broadway Street, according to officials. Firefighters are demolishing the four affected buildings—RM Tattoo, Raapers Eatery & Ale, Charlie’s Bazaar and Little Darlings Children’s Boutique—in an effort to contain the fire.

Fire destroys buildings in Alexandria, Minnesota

Fire destroys buildings in Alexandria, Minnesota | Credit: Justin Nieland

 The fire displaced approximately 20 residents who lived above the businesses. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. 

More than 100 firefighters and first responders from five different fire departments are on the scene.  