Fire breaks out at Bison Thunder Motorcycle in St. Michael, Minnesota
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A large fire broke out at a motorcycle dealership in St. Michael, Minnesota just outside the Twin Cities metro early Wednesday morning.
When crews arrived around 5 a.m., flames were shooting out of the roof of Bison Thunder Motorcycle.
A fire broke out at a large motorcycle dealership in St. Michael, Minnesota early Wednesday morning. (FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Officials have not said what started the fire, but the damage is expected to be extensive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
