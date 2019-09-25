Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Bison Thunder Motorcycle in St. Michael, Minnesota

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A large fire broke out at a motorcycle dealership in St. Michael, Minnesota just outside the Twin Cities metro early Wednesday morning. 

When crews arrived around 5 a.m., flames were shooting out of the roof of Bison Thunder Motorcycle. 

Officials have not said what started the fire, but the damage is expected to be extensive. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

