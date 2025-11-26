Fighting fires is family affair for Excelsior Fire District

The Brief For many firefighters, their department is like a second family, but the family ties in one West Metro department are literal. Of the 48 volunteer firefighters in the Excelsior Fire District, 10 are part of father-son combinations that are serving the district at the same time. Excelsior Fire believes its four father-son combos are the most in the state.



Several generations of firefighters in Excelsior are following the same tradition of service.

‘It’s very unusual'

What we know:

It's Wednesday night at the Excelsior Fire District and training is in full swing.

For each person here, fighting fires is a window of opportunity that opens the door to a heroic heritage.

"It really filled a void and kind of gives meaning to my life," said firefighter Haydn Foote.

"I love that I get to connect with people. It gives me a chance to solve problems," said firefighter Joe Sorenson.

"It's very rewarding helping people and being in the community," said firefighter Dan Sorenson.

"I think it happens a lot throughout the state but not at this volume," said Chief Curt Mackey.

A lot of departments may feel like family, but this one actually is.

"It's great coming in here, you don't know everybody, but you know you have them," said firefighter Keegan Foote.

"The statement I make is when these guys join the fire department is my son has become my brother," said firefighter Doug Foote.

A unique moment in time

The backstory:

Of the 48 volunteer firefighters in the district, 10 of them are part of father-son combinations serving the department at the same time.

There's Kim Stern and his son Alex, who together have a combined 68 years of experience with Excelsior Fire.

And Mark Gladoski and his son Marshall, who both joined on the same day 9 1/2 years ago.

Then there's Doug Foote who has two sons, Haydn and Keegan, who both followed in their father's footsteps.

And Dan Sorenson and his son Joe, who at 22 is one of the department's youngest members, while Joe's grandfather Dave Cole, who is a reservist at 81, is the oldest. "It's pretty unique, but I'm really proud of the fact that our people feel that it's a safe department, and that's the number one philosophy for us is safety," said Mackey.

One big family

What they're saying:

For the Footes, who've earned the nickname "The Yard" because there are three of them, working together is a mix of pride and worry that one of them won't come home from a call.

"I love serving with my dad, love serving my brother, Some of the best firefighters I know. So, just to be able to look up to them and kind of aspire to be them, I think it is really good motivation to be on the department and just helping people," said Keegan.

"I feel honored, but it's a dangerous job. We lose firefighters all the time and I carry that worry, that concern that they're at risk all of the time, and I'm partially responsible for that risk," said Doug.

While the Sorensons often pull the same shifts to spend some quality time together away from home.

"I've been around a long time and being able to work with Joe has really kind of fueled another stretch of staying in the service, which has been very enjoyable," said Dan. "He has a lot of years of experience on the fireground and watching other firefighters. So as long as I can milk that and just learn from him, I'm hoping that's the way it goes," said Joe.

A legacy worth keeping

Local perspective:

The district believes its four father-son combinations are the most in Minnesota, and they could soon add to their ranks.

"There is another individual at our station, too, who's got a son who's in the pipeline, so we could potentially go up to five father-son combinations in the organization," said Doug.

But nothing lasts forever, and these families are determined to enjoy the experience for as long as they can.

"This has been one of the most rewarding things I've ever done in my life and to have to share it with my family has been extra special," said Cole.

"Things are gonna change, but it's a blessing to be a part of the moment now. And it's definitely something I'll cherish for the rest of my life," said Haydn.