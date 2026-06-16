Feeding Our Future ringleader Aimee Bock appeals 40-year conviction and sentence

The Brief Aimee Bock filed a notice of appeal after being sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for her role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. She was ordered to pay back $243 million and was convicted last year on multiple federal charges. Bock is appealing both her conviction and her sentence.



Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock is challenging her lengthy prison sentence and conviction.

Aimee Bock files appeal after sentencing in Feeding Our Future case

What we know:

Bock filed a notice of appeal Tuesday, contesting both her conviction and the sentence handed down in May.

A federal jury convicted Bock last year on four counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of bribery. She was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison and ordered to pay back $243 million.

Aimee Bock's sentencing

The backstory:

Bock was sentenced to 41.5 years in prison for her role as a leader in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Bock was convicted by a jury on March 19, 2025.

The Feeding Our Future fraud scheme involved $250 million in stolen federal child nutrition funds aimed at providing food for low-income families.

As part of the scheme, Feeding Our Future would "sponsor" food distribution site, overseeing paperwork and federal reimbursements to nearly 300 under the program, while receiving nearly $200 million in federal funds in 2021.