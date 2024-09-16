Expand / Collapse search

Fish house explosion in Meeker County kills man

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 16, 2024 2:04pm CDT
Fire file photo. (Photo by D. Degnan/Classicstock/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was killed after an explosion inside a fish house in Meeker County early Saturday morning. 

What we know

According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 a.m., deputies responded to the 70000 block of 178th Street on reports of a man who suffered severe burns. 

At the scene, authorities found that the 46-year-old man had burns over a large portion of his body due to a gas explosion inside a fish house. 

Law enforcement says the man was taken to the hospital via a helicopter, where he later died from his injuries.

The State Fire Marshall is assisting with the investigation.  

What we don't know

Law enforcement did not say what caused the explosion. 