Body found in Polk County house fire, others injured
FOSSTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was found dead and others were injured in an early morning house fire in northern Minnesota on Wednesday.
House fire
What we know:
A house fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the 700 block of First Street East in Fosston, approximately 45 miles west of Bemidji.
When authorities arrived at the scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames. Fire crews extinguished the blaze and later found one deceased individual inside the home.
Other occupants inside were able to escape the fire, though some sustained injuries. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown, according to the Fosston Police Department.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire or how many were injured. Further details about the victim have not yet been released.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
The Source: This story is based on a news release from the Fosston Police Department.