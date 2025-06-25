Body found in Polk County house fire, others injured

article

The Brief Fire crews responded to a house fire in Fosston early Tuesday morning. One person was found deceased inside the home. Other occupants were able to escape, but some sustained injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A person was found dead and others were injured in an early morning house fire in northern Minnesota on Wednesday.

House fire

What we know:

A house fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the 700 block of First Street East in Fosston, approximately 45 miles west of Bemidji.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames. Fire crews extinguished the blaze and later found one deceased individual inside the home.

Other occupants inside were able to escape the fire, though some sustained injuries. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown, according to the Fosston Police Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire or how many were injured. Further details about the victim have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire has not been released.