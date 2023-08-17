Epic farmers' market salads: Taste Buds

Stephanie finds award-winning Shepherd’s Way Big Woods Blue Cheese, Utecht Home Grown thick-cut bacon, juicy tomatoes, and a new Taste Bud at the Burnsville Farmers’ Market. Come back home to her kitchen to make some epic farmers’ market salads,

Potato Salad with Green Beans and Herb Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 pound small red potatoes

1 pound green beans trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

3 scallions white and green parts chopped

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup chopped dill

2 tablespoons chopped basil or mint

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Wedge Salad with Bacon and Blue Cheese Dressing

Ingredients:

1 head very fresh iceberg lettuce, outer leaves removed

1 red ripe tomato chopped into 1/2 inch squares

8 slices Utecht Home Grown bacon, cooked and cooled to room temperature

1 cup buttermilk

4 ounces Shepherds Way Big Woods Blue cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon chives sliced thin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh black pepper

Instructions are available in the video above and here.