Epic farmers' market salads: Taste Buds

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Taste Buds
FOX 9

Farmers' market salads: Taste Buds

Stephanie finds award-winning Shepherd’s Way Big Woods Blue Cheese, Utecht Home Grown thick-cut bacon, juicy tomatoes, and a new Taste Bud at the Burnsville Farmers’ Market. Come back home to her kitchen to make some epic farmers’ market salads.

Potato Salad with Green Beans and Herb Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 pound small red potatoes
1 pound green beans trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup olive oil
3 scallions white and green parts chopped
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1/4 cup chopped dill
2 tablespoons chopped basil or mint

Instructions are available in the video above and here

Wedge Salad with Bacon and Blue Cheese Dressing

Ingredients:

1 head very fresh iceberg lettuce, outer leaves removed
1 red ripe tomato chopped into 1/2 inch squares
8 slices Utecht Home Grown bacon, cooked and cooled to room temperature
1 cup buttermilk
4 ounces Shepherds Way Big Woods Blue cheese
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon chives sliced thin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon fresh black pepper

Instructions are available in the video above and here.