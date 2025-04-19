Fans watch Timberwolves beat Lakers to start the playoffs

The Brief The Timberwolves won Game 1 against the L.A. Lakers in the playoffs. Fans at Tom’s Watch Bar were excited to see the Wolves get a road win. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night in L.A. again.



The Minnesota Timberwolves took Game 1 of their playoff series against the LA Lakers on the road.

Timberwolves win Game 1 against L.A. Lakers

Big picture view:

Many sports experts expected the Lakers to win Game 1 at home, but that wasn’t the case Saturday night.

The Timberwolves did start off the first quarter slowly, but things picked up in the second quarter.

The wolves were on fire by the time the second quarter came around.

How fans feel:

Over at Tom’s Watch Bar in downtown Minneapolis right by Target Center, fans were cheering the entire night in a packed house. Anytime a three was made, the crowd went crazy, expecting the Wolves to take Game 1.

"The Timberwolves will win, of course. I mean, I don't know what else to say about the Lakers are exploitable. I think, yeah," said Timberwolves fan Joe Pfefferle.

Game 2 Tuesday night

Everyone knows you can’t count LeBron James or Luka out just yet.

The Timberwolves had a hard time against Luka and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals last year.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Central Standard Time.