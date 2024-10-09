Family of park ranger killed during rescue supported by Front Line Foundation

The Brief The Front Line Foundation, a nonprofit that supports families of first responders who die in the line of duty, announced it is granting benefits to the family of the park ranger who died while rescuing a family in Voyageurs National Park. Kevin Grossheim, 55, of Kabetogama, Minnesota, was responding to a distress call from a family of three after his boat overturned due to high winds and rough waters. The family made it back safely, and the National Park Service is investigating the incident.



Death benefits from The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) have been granted to the family of Kevin Grossheim, the park ranger who died while responding to a distress call in Voyageurs National Park on Sunday.

READ MORE: Voyageurs National Park ranger who died in line of duty identified

What we know

TFLF said that $20,000 will be provided to Grossheim's family.

This brings the total amount that the nonprofit paid out to families since it was formed in 2018 to $595,000, including six death benefits paid out in 2024 alone, the organization says.

The organization said it was formed to support police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and National Guard soldiers across the state while giving financial support to families of fallen first responders who died in the line of duty.

TFLF said it also helps purchase tactical equipment for first responders that is not included in department budgets.

Kevin Grossheim. Photo courtesy of Voyageurs National Park. (Supplied)

Background

On Oct. 6, Grossheim responded to a distress call from park visitors near Birch Cove Island, officials said. Grossheim took the family of three aboard his National Park Service boat, and ultimately the boat capsized due to high winds and rough waters.

The three family members were able to make it to safety, but Grossheim was unaccounted for. After a three-hour search, his body was found that afternoon.

The National Park Service is continuing to investigate the details of the incident.

What they're saying

TFLF President and CEO, Suzanne Holt, released a statement honoring Grossheim for his sacrifice.

"Ranger Grossheim spent the final moments of his life trying to protect citizens from harm," Holt said. "His dedication to public service and safety ultimately led to him saving the lives of three people. Sadly, he paid the ultimate price to save these people. It’s these sacrifices like this that first responders make every day to ensure we are protected."

Voyageurs National Park Superintendent Bob DeGross said "Kevin was much loved by all and always known to go above and beyond. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to his wife and their loved ones."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings across Minnesota to honor Grossheim.

"Kevin Grossheim was a dedicated ranger and public servant, known for his unwavering commitment to helping others," said Walz. "Minnesota mourns this tragic loss, and requests all flags be lowered in recognition of Ranger Grossheim’s service and sacrifice."