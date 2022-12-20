Expand / Collapse search
Family of Maplewood hit-and-run victim to plead for information

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of Mark Koepke will join the Maplewood police department on Tuesday to plead for tips in the fatal hit-and-run case

Koepke was found lying in the street at McKnight Road, near Margaret Street, at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Koepke was out for a walk when he was hit, police said. 

Police are looking for what they believe is a dark blue 2011-2020 Dodge Caravan with front-end damage. 

The family will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Watch it live in the player above. 