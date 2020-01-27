Family getting answers after young man found dead in Highway 169 median

The family of Ryan Hobot, the man found dead along Highway 169 on Jan. 16, has reported they received new information from authorities.

Investigators believe the 22-year old was ejected from the vehicle when his car first struck the center median that night. The family has been told it appeared Hobot was not wearing a seat belt, and he was likely thrown out of the passenger side door.

After Hobot’s car crashed into the median, it was hit by a second car that pushed the vehicle farther north on the highway.

Authorities have told the Hobots that the young man’s body was eventually spotted by a passing motorist about 12 hours later. It was said to be approximately 75 yards behind where his Hyundai Elantra eventually came to rest.

The medical examiner found Ryan Hobot died from multiple blunt force injuries.

There is no indication he ever attempted to flee the scene, as some early witness accounts suggested.

The BCA is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Hobots are trying to raise money for a scholarship in Ryan’s name for a local youth military program he graduated from.