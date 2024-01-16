Family desperate to find missing dog in Mound

While traveling out of state for a wedding on Jan. 5, Sue and Mark Pfeffer got terrible news – two of their three dogs ran away from a pet sitter, through a new electric fence, and off their 10-acre property in Mound.

Over the next couple of days, after a few sightings around the neighborhood, one dog returned.

But the other dog, a Bernese Mountain Dog named Buddy, has now been missing for 10 days.

"A Bernese Mountain Dog is built for this weather," Mark said. "It’s very cold. But their coats protect them in this kind of climate."

Sue and Mark have gotten the word out around town, using social media and flyers.

They’ve also teamed up with The Retrievers, a volunteer dog-searching group that is using food traps and heat-seeking drones in the search.

"It’s almost like a roller coaster," Mark said. "It’s a sinking feeling. You don’t know where your dogs are and you don’t know if they’re coming back."

His family is on edge, after learning of a Craigslist ad for a "mature Bernese Mountain Dog" just 15 minutes away.

Now, in fear that someone has stolen their dog, community members have come together to offer a $1,000 reward for Buddy’s safe return.

"We won’t ask any questions, we just want our Buddy," Sue said.

If you see the dog, you are asked to call the phone number listed on flyers around town.