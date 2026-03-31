Faith Community Church gets all clear after threat, suspect in custody

The Brief The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody after a Hudson, Wis., church received a written threat Tuesday morning. Faith Community Church was evacuated just after 10 a.m. while authorities investigated an area that spanned about 800 yards. Authorities said just after noon Tuesday, the area was cleared and there is no threat. Church programs and activities can proceed as normal.



Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody late Tuesday morning after a Hudson, Wis., church got a written threat.

Threat at Faith Community Church

What we know:

Officials with Faith Community Church confirmed on social media Tuesday morning they received a written threat to the building on the 700 block of Carmichael Road in Hudson, Wis.

Church officials contacted local law enforcement after getting the note. The Hudson Police Department and St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Authorities set up an evacuation area that spanned about 800 yards while they investigated the threat.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said just after noon Tuesday the scene was cleared, and roads reopened. Authorities say there is no credible threat to the building, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Faith Community Church resumes programs, activities

The backstory:

Church officials say to prioritize the safety of the congregation, community and staff, law enforcement had the building evacuated while they conducted an investigation.

Church officials say they were informed by law enforcement at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday that there is no threat to the church and nearby area, and all programs and activities can proceed as scheduled.

The Hudson Police Department is expected to provide a news release in the afternoon providing more details about what happened.