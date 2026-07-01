Fairmont officer accused of sexually assaulting wife, threatening to slit her throat

The Brief A Fairmont police officer faces felony charges including sexual assault, threats and witness tampering, according to a criminal complaint filed in Martin County District Court. Authorities allege the abuse took place over three years, with a warrant issued for the man’s arrest on June 22. The case involves claims of incapacitation, threats of violence and domestic assault, with public safety cited as a key concern.



A Fairmont man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he sexually assaulted a woman over several years and threatened both her and a child.

Charges against Fairmont officer

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Martin County District Court, Dustin Wade Schwebke is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, making threats of violence, tampering with a witness and misdemeanor domestic assault. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly began Jan. 1, 2023, and continued through May 30, 2026.

Schwebke, 44, has been an officer with the Fairmont Police Department's Animal Control and Code Enforcement since 2007. He was arrested June 22, and posted bond on June 29.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say a woman reported that Schwebke repeatedly pressured her to consume alcohol and THC gummies, knowing she took Ambien, which left her unable to move or speak clearly. She told agents that Schwebke then sexually assaulted her, sometimes recording or photographing the acts.

According to charges, the victim detailed that, "she would try to force him off of her, but he would guilt her into continuing," and that he called it one of her "wifely duties."

The complaint states that SD cards given to investigators contained sexually explicit photos, which the woman identified as taken while she was incapacitated. Agents confirmed her identity in the images.

The complaint states on March 7, 2026, police responded to a domestic call at the couple’s home. The woman initially reported abuse but later recanted, saying Schwebke threatened to take their children and told her, "he was ‘gonna cut your throat and watch you bleed.’"

On May 30, 2026, the woman said Schwebke’s child told her, "Dad said he is going to burn the house down with you in it." She reported that Schwebke then "gave her a death stare and smirked."

A warrant was issued for Schwebke’s arrest, and he remains in custody pending further proceedings.

What's next:

Schwebke is due in court next on Aug. 11, 2026.