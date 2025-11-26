Fairmont 5-vehicle crash leaves 91-year-old man critically injured

The Brief A 91-year-old man from Arizona suffered life-threatening injuries after a five-vehicle crash in Fairmont. The crash also left a 41-year-old woman from St. Paul with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say road conditions were wet when the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 15 at Torgerson Drive.



A crash left two people injured, one critically, when five vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of Highway 15 in Fairmont.

Fairmont injury crash

What they're saying:

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) shows the crash happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, in the northbound lanes of Highway 15 at Togerson Drive in Fairmont.

Officials say five vehicles, a Cadillac SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, a Nissan Altima, a Cadillac sedan and a Chevrolet Impala were northbound when they crashed.

The driver of the Cadillac SUV, 91-year-old Paul Hugert Moklebust, of Yuma, Arizona, was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash. The MSP crash report states that alcohol is a suspected factor in the Moklebust's involvement in the crash and that he was not wearing a seat belt.

A 41-year-old woman from St. Paul, who was a passenger in the Cadillac sedan, was hospitalized for injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening, according to the crash report.

No other injuries were listed in the crash report.

Dig deeper:

The crash report states road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.