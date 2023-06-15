FAA investigating near-miss between 2 flights at MSP Airport

article

Two commercial flights at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport came close to a collision on Wednesday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration reports.

According to the FAA, American Airlines Flight 2406, which was coming in from Dallas, was approaching to land as Delta Flight 1163, headed for Santa Ana, California, was getting ready to take off shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The FAA says the Delta flight, an Airbus A220, was cleared for takeoff on Runway 30L by a controller. Officials say the controller told the American flight, a Boeing 737, to "go around" but instead the FAA says the American aircraft passed above and to the left side of the Delta flight.

The close call is now under investigation by the FAA.