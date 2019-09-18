Explosion at McDonogh School outside Baltimore leaves 2 adults, 1 child injured

An explosion Wednesday morning at McDonogh School in Baltimore County has left two adults and one child injured.

Officials say the explosion happened around 8 a.m. in a smoke tower on the school’s campus.

Images from SkyFOX show bricks from the smoke tower scattered across campus walkways and on rooftops of campus buildings.

Fire officials say several roads in the area are closed. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The school was founded in 1873 as a farm school for poor boys and now enrolls about 1,400 students and nearly 200 full-time faculty members.



The fire department has been reviewing the stability of the part of the building where the explosion occurred.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

