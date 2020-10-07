Ex-high school tennis coach charged with sexually assaulting former student

A former tennis coach at Holy Family Catholic School in Victoria, Minnesota is accused of sexually assaulting a former student.

Timothy James “TJ” Garin, 59, of Mound was arrested and charged Tuesday with fourth-degree felony criminal sexual conduct, according to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. Garin has been terminated from his position at the school.

The sheriff’s office said school officials notified law enforcement on Sept. 4 that a former student reported being sexually assaulted by a tennis coach. The reported sexual assault began sometime in 2015.

During the investigation, deputies learned Garin had sent text messages complimenting the victim’s appearance and detailed desired sexual activities. He also allegedly touched the victim over their clothes and sent her pictures of his genitals.

Garin reportedly asked the victim to send him nude photos in exchange, but the victim declined.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the alleged sexual assault or other incidents involving Garin to contact them at (952)361-1231.

Garin is currently in custody at the Carver County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. He will make his next court appearance on Oct. 23.

If convicted, Garin faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.



