Even after Title IX passed, the fight for women's sports didn't end

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The landmark law passed in 1972 protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities.

However, simply passing the law wasn't enough. People had to fight to implement and enact change.

Barb Simonsen Theobald went from not being able to play sports to becoming a first-hand recipient of Title IX's changes. She credits George Carter for changing her life.

Eighty-one-year-old Coach Carter is a legend in Red Wing. He has been a teacher and coach to both boys and girls for 60 years. Despite his humble, quiet demeanor, he is a powerful force, especially back in the 70s supporting the newly passed Title IX.

Title IX was one thing; enforcing it was another. George said administrators were opposed to anything female. And so he fought for equality right down to scheduling.

In this piece from Dawn Mitchell, he explains how he had to to fight to bring about changes.