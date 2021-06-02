Escaped wolf fatally shot in Anoka County, wildlife center reports

One of the wolves that escaped the Wildlife Science Center in Anoka County has been shot, the center reported on Facebook Tuesday.

The wolves escaped Thursday after a pup was taken from its mother to be bottle-fed and the pack panicked. It is believed they are now searching for the pup.

Staff said the wolves were together when one was fatally injured by a car, and they scattered. Two then ended up by the Stacy trailer courts "where the old man lost his life to a trigger happy human."

The center said they have a report of another wolf hit by a car, "but someone took the body so we don't know who it is."

The Wildlife Science Center staff wrote that one of the reasons they didn’t immediately report the escape was due to fear of residents harming the wolves.

As the search continues, staff is reminding residents to report sightings as soon as possible because the wolves are moving constantly. They also said not to chase or harass them.

"Educate friends and family about wolves," staff wrote. "They are no risk to people. Yes they can go after small pets, but our old man backed away from a screaming Jack Russell Sunday night. Since coyotes are prevalent in MN and also pose a threat to pets, use the same common sense when considering the possibility of a wolf crossing your back yard. PLEASE DON'T SHOOT OUR WOLVES! They are family to us and we are spending every waking hour trying to bring them home."

For more information, visit the Wildlife Science Center website or call (651) 464-3993.