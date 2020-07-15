Eligible uninsured Minnesotans can get free COVID-19 testing

Many uninsured Minnesotans can now get free COVID-19 testing. This comes after the Minnesota Legislature passed a law to authorize the state to cover testing costs for those who are eligible.

To apply, the following criteria must be met:

• Be a resident of Minnesota

• Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or lawfully present noncitizen with an immigration status that qualifies for Medical Assistance

• Provide their Social Security number unless they meet an exception for not having one

• Not be enrolled in any other health insurance

Uninsured Minnesotans can print out the application for free COVID-19 testing at this link. More information is posted on the Minnesota Department of Human Services website.