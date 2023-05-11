Edina police search for shooting suspects, ask for help locating them

Shots fired outside the Southdale Center in April left damage to the building, and the Edina Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating the alleged suspects involved in the incident.

According to the Edina Police Department, on April 5 officers responded around 8 p.m. on the reports of shots fired at the mall, but were able to quickly determine it wasn't an "active shooter" situation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Edina Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating the alleged suspects involved in a shooting outside the Southdale Center in April.

Through an investigation, Edina police obtained high-resolution images of the four suspects they believe to be involved, and are asking the public’s help in identifying who they are. One 15-year-old from St. Paul has since been arrested.

Those with any information that can help identify the suspects, are encouraged to contact Edina Detective Joel Moore at JMoore@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-0485, or call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.