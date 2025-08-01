Eden Prairie teen helps cushion the landing for rescued pets

The Brief Fiona Rodhe started sewing dog beds as part of an individual service project for the National Honor Society. So far, she's donated 20 dog beds to Warrior Dog Rescue. She wants to continue making dog beds for other animal shelters under the name Pillows For Pooches.



Fiona Rohde is using her hobby of sewing to give back to her community.

A stress reliever

What we know:

Fiona Rohde has been sewing since she was just 5 years old.

But now she is using her talents to give dogs looking for forever homes a soft place to land.

"Getting to produce my own thing and that thing that blesses people but also connects with my loves and interests is really amazing," said Rohde.

'Kind of like quilting'

The backstory:

As a member of the National Honor Society, Rohde had to pick an individual service project to benefit her community.

After her family adopted their dog, Opal, from Warrior Dog Rescue, Rohde decided to turn fabric samples her uncle had given her from the La-Z-Boy store he manages, into dog beds to make canines coming from kill shelters in the southern part of the U.S. more comfortable, while they wait to be adopted.

"They are always in need, as many rescues are, of supplies, blankets, food, pillows, anything really, they'll take happily," Rohde told FOX 9.

So far, Rohde has donated about 20 dog beds to the animal rescue.

Now that her service project is over, she wants to continue making them for other animal shelters under the name Pillows For Pooches.

"Immediately after that weekend, they brought a bunch of old dogs up and said all the dogs and foster families loved them," said Rohde.

Blessing people

What they're saying:

Whether they're for dogs or fabric, new leases on life are a common thread for Rohde.

And when it comes to giving back to her community, she has it all sewn up.

"There is always a need and if I can bless some people who are taking time out of their day to take care of the dogs and bring them up from other places, I would love to help," said Rohde.