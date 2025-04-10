Pre-K teacher investigated for giving kids gummies before nap time

The Brief Police are investigating whether a preschool teacher gave sleep-inducing gummies to children before nap time. The search warrant claims the teacher was seen on surveillance video pulling something out of her pocket, and a child grabbing it before placing it in their mouth. The teacher reportedly told police she had given the class gummies on one occasion, but they were fruit snacks and did not contain melatonin.



Eden Prairie police are investigating reports of a preschool teacher who is accused of giving children sleep-inducing gummies before nap time.

Eden Prairie teacher search warrant

The backstory:

The Eden Prairie Police Department responded to Jardin Spanish Immersion Academy on March 28 for a report involving a preschool teacher. Parents told authorities their children were given sugar-coated gummies by a teacher, who instructed them not to tell anyone. The parents reported "their children feeling sleepier and napping during the day when they normally wouldn’t," a search warrant filed on Wednesday said.

The filing states an officer reviewed surveillance video taken on March 27 reportedly showing the teacher outside on the playground prior to nap time. She appears to grab something from her pocket and hold it out with her hand. The child took the item and placed it into their mouth, according to the search warrant.

In a March 31 interview, the teacher reportedly told authorities she had given gummies to the class after nap time once, but claimed they were fruit snacks and they did not contain melatonin. Staff members informed investigators that it’s against the company’s policy to give children "consumable items" without parental consent due to the possibility of allergies or adverse side effects.

In the search warrant, the officer requested a copy of the Jardin policy handbook, the employee’s personnel file, surveillance video for the pre-kindergarten classroom and playground. No charges have been filed against the teacher.

According to the Department of Human Services website, Jardin Spanish Immersion Academy is a licensed child care center with multiple locations around the Twin Cities.

FOX 9 has reached out to Jardin Spanish Immersion Academy and DHS for comment.