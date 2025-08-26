Eden Prairie PD transfers hit-and-run investigation to State Patrol
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Eden Prairie Police Department says it has transferred its investigation of an Aug. 21 hit-and run crash that injured a mother and two children to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Eden Prairie hit-and-run
What we know:
Eden Prairie police responded to the incident at about 8:30 p.m. last Thursday at Mitchell Road and Chestnut Drive. Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk with her four young children, two of them on foot and two in a wagon.
Police say a white car came by, striking the woman and children in the wagon.
Eden Prairie police offering reward
What you can do:
Authorities say anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant dashcam or home surveillance footage that could help identify the vehicle involved should contact the Minnesota State Patrol at (763) 591-4680.
The Eden Prairie Police Department is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the alleged driver.
Update on victims
The two children on foot were not injured. The woman and one child are out of the hospital, but one other child was in critical condition as of Sunday.