Eden Prairie PD transfers hit-and-run investigation to State Patrol

The Brief The Eden Prarie Police Department has transferred its investigation of an Aug. 21 hit-and-run crash to the Minnesota State Patrol. A woman and two of her four children were hospitalized. Authorities are offering a reward to find the driver.



The Eden Prairie Police Department says it has transferred its investigation of an Aug. 21 hit-and run crash that injured a mother and two children to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Eden Prairie hit-and-run

What we know:

Eden Prairie police responded to the incident at about 8:30 p.m. last Thursday at Mitchell Road and Chestnut Drive. Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk with her four young children, two of them on foot and two in a wagon.

Police say a white car came by, striking the woman and children in the wagon.

Eden Prairie police offering reward

What you can do:

Authorities say anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant dashcam or home surveillance footage that could help identify the vehicle involved should contact the Minnesota State Patrol at (763) 591-4680.

The Eden Prairie Police Department is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the alleged driver.

Update on victims

The two children on foot were not injured. The woman and one child are out of the hospital, but one other child was in critical condition as of Sunday.