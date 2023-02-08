Eden Prairie man, 54, killed in snowmobile crash

A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was killed in a snowmobile accident in Cass County, Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the man was on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along Highway 1 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, when he was thrown from the snowmobile while navigating a "driveway approach along the trail" and was thrown from the sled and struck a power pole.

Responders on the scene attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The man died at the scene.