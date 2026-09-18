Eau Claire police officer evacuates town house during fire: Video

The Brief An Eau Claire police officer assisted in evacuating a town house during a fire in a connected unit. A neighbor pointed out the unaccounted for unit to the officer, who then kicked the door in to wake the family up. Law enforcement officials say everyone was accounted for in less than two minutes



Body-worn camera video shows an Eau Claire police officer evacuating a town house that had a family inside when a fire broke out in a connected unit.

Eau Claire fire rescue

What we know:

The Eau Claire Police Department said its officers, along with members of the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to a fire in a four-unit town house complex just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Residents who had evacuated their units then told police that there was still at least one unit unaccounted for.

The video shows Officer Rusin force entry into the town house unit and call out to the family inside. He then picked up a young child from a crib and took the child outside while a parent carried out another child.

Law enforcement officials say everyone was accounted for within two minutes of the officers arriving.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire was not shared.